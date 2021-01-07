Today

Rain and freezing rain this morning will become a mixture of rain and snow showers for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.