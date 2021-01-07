SHERIDAN — Three programs for youth skiers are open for registration at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.
The Little Bear Ski Club, intended for skiers ages 7 to 17 years old, will run every Saturday starting Jan. 16 to March 27. The club is intended to improve ski skills and include morning and afternoon lessons — 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.
Participants are responsible for their own rentals and lift tickets. Cost is $600 for full price, $500 if you participated in the Little Bear Ski Club Winter Break Camp, and $0 for those seeking financial aid based on household income.
Register for the club at bit.ly/2LanYu6.
First Chair and Second Chair programs are also starting, with session one for both running the following Sundays: Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14.
First Chair Program is intended for youth ages 7-17 or adults who want to learn how to ski or snowboard. The cost is $250 for youth 7-17 and $450 for adults. The program includes five days of beginner lessons, rentals and lift tickets. At the end of the program, you earn a season pass. The sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
Register at bit.ly/35kvjxX.
Second Chair Program is intended for those who have already participated in the First Chair Program. Cost for youth ages 7-17 is $300 and $500 for adults. Sessions run from 1-3 p.m. Sundays.
Register at bit.ly/3biz3UI.