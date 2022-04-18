SHERIDAN — With revenue declines due to a lack of snow at the forefront of the minds of Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area leaders following the closing of the 2021-22 winter sports season April 3, leadership hopes to recoup losses and continue growing the nonprofit for future use of recreators.
Antelope Butte suffered small revenue declines due to the lack of snow, which caused the slope to open 10 days late compared to previous years.
“We’re working on plans to have other services and activities that we can offer should the snow be lacking early in future seasons,” Antelope Butte Foundation Board of Directors President Jeff Grant said.
As far as a general plan, the board has put out a Master Development Plan which is a very broad and far-reaching project.
“The plan is a series of projects for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area spanning the next 20 years that would build a sustainable model for the enhancement of our mission to serve the recreational needs of our host counties,” General Manager Dick Stillson said.
Stillson started his career in the company on October 1, 2021.
Circiling back, some of those renovations include improving parking, building bike trails and adding chairlifts. Instead of being a set-in-stone list, the plan serves as a more strategic wishlist. When the plan is formalized, it will then be presented to U.S. Forest Service officials for review and feedback.
“Our hope is that the completion of the MDP will allow us to have a 20-year special use permit for winter operations,” Grant said.
The team is close to making the strategic wishlist come true, Grant said. In January, the board earned a temporary certificate of occupancy for the Wyoming Fire Marshal’s Office, allowing the facility to remain open to the public.
Additionally, Grant offered ways for community members to remain involved in operations outside of the winter sports season. Grant said the board is highly encouraging individuals to participate in naming the lodge. To become a part of the effort, individuals need to contact the foundation office or a member of the board.
“Additionally, our work on programming for youth and beginners is ongoing, and we never want any child not participating due to lack of funds,” Grant said. “The public can help us with that too, and they can donate using the link on our website.”
Grant said renovations are made possible by the hundreds of people who have donated to the foundation. Other providers include those who worked on the lodge, those who volunteered, paid staff and the multitude of unnamed people who believed in reopening “The Butte,” Grant said. Many of those individuals were recognized March 20 at the lodge dedication ceremony, Grant said.