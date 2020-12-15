SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will open for its winter sports season Dec. 18.
The nonprofit ski slope will be open every day over winter break, then Friday through Monday for the rest of the season. The ticket booth and rental shop opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Lifts operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ticket purchases will take place at the ticket booth instead of the rental shop unless you are renting equipment. Face coverings are required in the ticket booth line.
Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces and tailgating at your vehicle is highly encouraged.
Designated staff will disinfect common areas every 30 minutes including tables and chairs in the yurt and heated tent, restrooms and sinks and door handles. All indoor spaces and rental equipment will be disinfected at the end of each day with an electrostatic sprayer, including the yurt, rental shop, ticket window and ski patrol. Rental equipment will also be disinfected before and after each use.
Staff COVID-19 protocols will also be in place, including temperature checks at the beginning and ending of each day.
Because of the COVID-19 protocols, guests will likely spend more time outside, and staff asks visitors to be prepared for weather conditions that can change rapidly.