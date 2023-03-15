SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host its annual Spring Awakening Ski Race Saturday.
The modified giant slalom will take place on the Last Tango trail and is open to everyone. There is no entry fee for Youth under age 18. Adult entry fee is $25 with cash prizes. Racers can sign up at estore.antelopebutte.org, where lift tickets and rental equipment can also be purchased.
The Little Bear Ski Club, which held races in the 1960s, returned to Antelope Butte in 2020 under the coaching of Scott Badley.
“I raced with the Little Bear Ski Club many decades ago and wanted to bring it back to Antelope Butte,” Badley said.
They practice Saturdays throughout the ski season.
Since then the group of 7-17-year-old skiers has grown to about a dozen racers and two additional coaches, Rebecca Steinhauer and Colin Ferriman. The racers kicked off the 2022-2023 ski season with a two day Christmas Camp and overnight at Antelope Butte. They had planned to attend another race at Hogadon this season but road closures prevented travel.
“It’s a really awesome group of coaches and parents, most of whom donate their time and expertise, from photography and videography to ramp construction and coaching,” Antelope Butte Snowsports Director Christy Lohof said.
Several of the Antelope Butte racers traveled to Sleeping Giant last March 4 and had a wonderful time racing at the Annual Cowbell Classic. Last year at Antelope Butte, there was a lively rivalry between the Antelope Butte and Sleeping Giant coaches which concluded with a fun time upstairs in the beautiful Antelope Butte bar area."