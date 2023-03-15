03-15-23 antelope butte racesweb.jpg
Buy Now

Reavis Lohof, 8, of Antelope Butte’s Little Bear Ski Club, earned third place in the U10 Boys division at the Cowbell Classic at Sleeping Giant. Saturday, March 4, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Christy Lohof

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host its annual Spring Awakening Ski Race Saturday.

The modified giant slalom will take place on the Last Tango trail and is open to everyone.  There is no entry fee for Youth under age 18. Adult entry fee is $25 with cash prizes. Racers can sign up at estore.antelopebutte.org, where lift tickets and rental equipment can also be purchased.

Recommended for you