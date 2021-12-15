SHERIDAN — While snow began to fall in Sheridan County Wednesday morning, Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area officials said the mountain needs significant accumulation of the white stuff before the ski area can safely open.
SNOTEL sites in the Bighorn Mountains have shown less than 1 foot of snow depth over the last seven days, and while each ski resort requires different snow depths, Antelope Butte’s executive director, John Kirlin, said the mountain likely needs another 2 feet of snow to safely open.
Antelope Butte volunteers and staff had set an opening date of Dec. 17, but announced this week that date would be pushed back until snow conditions allow.
“The great thing about that location, when the founders chose it, it’s a north facing slope that will hold onto snow for some time,” Kirlin said.
Despite the delay for skiers to hit the slopes, Kirlin and board member Mark Weitz noted the lodge will also open this season.
“I can’t give an exact date yet, because it’s based on inspections and supply chains for some of the final pieces,” Kirlin said. “But it will open this ski season.”
Weitz called the lodge “stunning,” adding the opening doesn’t mean the lodge is complete.
The building will meet occupancy standards, but will require additional odds and ends be completed.
Weitz and Kirlin also noted that fundraising for the nonprofit will continue, even as the lodge opens.
ABF recently hosted its Butte, Scoot and Boogie event at Welcome Market Hall, where organizers said they raised $24,000 from silent and live auction items.
The goal of ongoing fundraising efforts will include continued updates to the ski area as well as scholarships aimed at keeping the cost of recreation at the facility low and providing educational opportunities through school and other programs.
No new date has been set for the ski area’s opening, but Kirlin said the ABF team will be ready when additional snow makes it possible.