SHERIDAN — After successfully meeting its goal Nov. 6 for the First Chair Program Match opportunity, another donor has put forward $10,000 for a participation match opportunity for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.
Anne Pendergast has offered to donate $200 for every donation from a new donor and $100 for every donation from a past donor up to $10,000.
There is no minimum for each donation, and donors choose where your donation goes, including ski patrol, First Chair Youth Program Campaign, Open Antelope Butte Campaign (Lodge Project), operating expenses or other areas of most need.
Since Nov. 6, Antelope Butte Foundation has received nine donations from new donors, totaling $1,800 in matched funds, and four donations from recurring donors, totaling $400 in matched funds. Antelope Butte's goal is to reach $10,000 by Dec. 2, Giving Tuesday.