SHERIDAN — The Homer and Janet Scott Family Foundation has offered to match donations up to $25,000 to go toward the First Chair Youth Program Fund at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.
Antelope Butte staff wishes to raise $25,000 by Friday.
The First Chair Youth Program Fund is an annual giving opportunity that will directly benefit youth programs and operations at the Antelope Butte Foundation. Funds will be utilized to help reduce the costs for program participants and provide scholarships for program participants in need.
By Thursday morning, Antelope Butte had raised $5,805 with a $10,000 pledge. Those wishing to donate may do so at bit.ly/3kVUCfA.