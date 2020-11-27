SHERIDAN — Starting Dec. 1, folks will be able to sign up online for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Winter Camps and the first session of the First Chair and Second Chair programs.
This year, Antelope Butte is offering the First Chair Program for beginners and never-evers as well as the Second Chair Program for participants that have already graduated from First Chair or they have some prior ski or snowboard experience. Programs will be available to youth and adult beginners and spots will be limited. Financial assistance is available for all programs based on household income and household size.
Antelope Butte winter break snowsports camps and the First Chair and Second Chair Program will take place outside and face coverings will be required. Additional COVID-19 protocols will be communicated soon.
The following winter break snowsports camps will become available for registration Dec. 1:
First Chair Camp
This five-lesson First Chair Program remains available for youth and adult beginners. There will be a morning ski session from 10 a.m. to noon and afternoon snowboard sessions available from 1-3 p.m..
The cost is $250 for youth and $450 for adults and includes five days of beginner lessons, rentals and lift tickets. At the end of the program, you earn a season pass.
• Saturday, Dec. 19
• Wednesday, Dec. 23
• Saturday, Dec. 26
• Wednesday, Dec. 20
• Saturday, Jan. 2
Little Bear Ski Club Camp
Do you want to improve your ski skills? Sign up for the three-day Little Bear Ski Club Camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $200 and includes three full days of intermediate-advanced ski lessons. You are responsible for your lift tickets and rentals.
• Sunday, Dec. 20
• Monday, Dec. 21
• Tuesday, Dec. 22
First Chair, Second Chair Program
Session 1:
• Sunday, Jan. 17
• Sunday, Jan. 24
• Sunday, Jan. 31
• Sunday, Jan. 7
• Sunday, Jan. 14
First Chair Program
Do you want to learn how to ski or snowboard? The cost is $250 for youth and $450 for adults and includes five days of beginner lessons, rentals and lift tickets. At the end of the program, you earn a season pass. Snowboard and alpine ski lessons are available for youth and adult beginners in morning sessions from 10 a.m. to noon.
Second Chair Program
Have you already participated in the First Chair Program or have you skied or snowboarded before? Second Chair might be the program for you.
The cost is $300 for youth and $500 for adults and includes five days of intermediate lessons, rentals and lift tickets.
At the end of the program, you earn a season pass. Snowboard and alpine ski lessons are available for youth and adult beginners in afternoon sessions from 1-3 p.m.