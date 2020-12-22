SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area opened for its first weekend of the winter 202-21 season, racking up twice the revenues as its 2019 opening weekend.
Early 2020 open weekend numbers indicated 275 visits on Saturday and 180 visits Friday, with Sunday and Monday numbers not yet available. Those estimated numbers from the weekend, though, doubled the visits from opening day, according to Antelope Butte Foundation Executive Director John Kirlin. With added amenities, COVID-19 safety measures in place and an additional ski day — Monday — added to the week, staff and board members anticipate a successful winter season.
“I think largely people are trying to get back to normal, and that’s what Antelope Butte is all about,” ABF board President Jeff Grant said. “It’s all about letting people come up there and have some fun.”
The fun this year includes the yurt introduced last year, a new tent with walls for extra space and a building enclosing the portable toilets for a warmer bathroom experience. The additions for the nonprofit ski area, however, could not have been completed without community fundraising efforts and added ABF staff.
Due to a successful 2019-2020 season, ABF added a marketing specialist to its staff, increasing marketing efforts throughout the summer, thus allowing for more exposure and greater success in donations received.
A $250,000 match offered by John and Pam Standish resulted in a successful match, with large donations coming from Ron and Lori Kensey and Homer and Janet Scott to help them to meet the challenge.
“That puts us in really good shape for the final leg of the year and for the last little bit we have to do on the lodge,” Grant said. “I hope that momentum carries into the first quarter of 2021.”
Antelope Butte opened for the first time in 15 years in 2018 and started its third season Dec. 18. This year, staff prepared for operating in a pandemic. Ticket purchases will take place throughout the season at the ticket booth instead of the rental shop unless you are renting equipment. Face coverings are required in the ticket booth line, according to a release from AB.
Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces and tailgating at your vehicle is highly encouraged.
Designated staff will disinfect common areas every 30 minutes including tables and chairs in the yurt and heated tent, restrooms and sinks and door handles. All indoor spaces and rental equipment will be disinfected at the end of each day with an electrostatic sprayer, including the yurt, rental shop, ticket window and ski patrol. Rental equipment will also be disinfected before and after each use.
Staff COVID-19 protocols will also be in place, including temperature checks at the beginning and end of each day.
Kirlin said COVID actually made processes better by adapting to the emergency situation. Because of the virus, ABF added outbuildings to keep people spaced and warm.
“We’re making marginal gains in every way we can,” Kirlin said.
While other businesses continue struggling through the pandemic and economic downturn, ABF staff and volunteers feel fortunate to have its most successful year to date, including doubled season pass sales and constant flowing donations from generous community members.
With new snow accumulating on the mountain Monday morning, Kirlin and his team remain optimistic about the rest of the winter season.
“I think people feel safe to (recreate outdoors), and I think that plays a big role,” Kirlin said, who mentioned regionally, nationally and internationally small resorts are seeing the same trend of success during a pandemic.
The lift will remain open every day for the next two weeks, except for Christmas Day, and will close early — 2:30 p.m. — on Christmas Eve to allow staff to travel home to spend the holiday with family.