SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Foundation is recruiting AmeriCorps members to serve in the Antelope Butte Youth Recreation Corps Program, which provides an affordable and accessible avenue for youth and beginners in Big Horn and Sheridan counties to get outside, engage in physical activities and improve their health and wellness.
ABYRC members will be provided with with training, housing, a monthly living stipend and an education award upon completion.
Funding for the AmeriCorps Program at Antelope Butte comes from ServeWyoming. ServeWyoming is Gov. Mark Gordon’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and is a statewide, charitable nonprofit based in Casper. Its primary focus is to award and monitor AmeriCorps funds throughout the state. They are affiliated with the Corporation for National and Community Service. The CNCS is a federal agency that engages more than five million Americans in service through AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, the Social Innovation Fund and the Volunteer Generation Fund.
All of the positions start Nov. 1 and applications close Oct. 10. For more information about the Antelope Butte Youth Recreation Corps Program, call the ABF office at 307-675-1110 or email nikki@antelopebuttefoundation.org.