SHELL — Antelope Butte Foundation members are asking for financial assistance in completing its lodge, the last project of many in an effort to fully reopen the resort to visitors since its reopening in 2018 after 15 years.
This winter season, Antelope Butte has almost doubled its revenues over last year and increased the participation in its school and learn-to-ski programs. Construction has resumed on the Antelope Butte Lodge, and the organization needs to raise the final $335,000 of the total $4.8 million Open Antelope Butte Capital Campaign.
The last round of fundraising will be used to finish the 11,400-square-foot building that will serve as Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area’s central hub.
When complete, the lodge will house the rental and retail shops, ski patrol, food and beverage service, a grand fireplace, a conference room, restrooms and public areas on the main and upper levels with mountain view decks. Opening the lodge will allow Antelope Butte to serve more people, expand its snow sports school to reach more beginners, implement food and beverage service and increase capacity for community events as well as rentals for meetings, retreats and gatherings.
“During 2020 we had over 300 new donors who generously supported our programs,” Antelope Butte Foundation Executive Director John Kirlin said. “We’re so grateful for the support of our amazing donors and volunteers, and look forward to completing the lodge so we can continue giving back to the community.”
In addition to individual and corporate donations, the organization has two remaining trail naming opportunities and lodge naming opportunities. To learn more about the capital campaign, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.