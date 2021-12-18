SHERIDAN — Prior to holding their first Outdoor Emergency Care course in the summer of 2019, the newly reassembled Antelope Butte Ski Patrol held an information session for potential patrol members.
The recruits didn’t necessarily know what they were getting into, according to patroller and former patrol director Dakotah Gali, so the message of the session was simple: “Ski Patrol is serious business, and you will have to make commitments and sometimes sacrifices if you want to be on the patrol.”
The 25 members of the Antelope Butte Ski Patrol live by that motto to this day, according to ski patrol director Toni Ilgen. They come from all walks of life: ranchers and school teachers, engineers and business owners. But when the snow begins to fall, the team answers the call to help and protect the skiers at Antelope Butte. And their dedication to the mountain and the skiers on it has just been recognized in a big way.
Next month, the Antelope Butte team will be officially announced as the Outstanding Ski Patrol for the northern division of the National Ski Patrol in 2021. The team received the award in September.
The northern region includes all of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and northern Wyoming, and it’s an honor to be recognized on a regional level, Ilgen said.
“The guys we have on this patrol are super-dedicated, and they go above and beyond what is required of them each and every day,” Ilgen said. “There are a lot of great small ski patrols out there, and to be recognized as one of them is a real honor.”
The accomplishments of the Antelope Butte patrol are even more impressive when you consider their home mountain just reopened during the 2018-2019 ski season, Gali said.
“Over the past three seasons, this patrol has banded together, chipped in and rebuilt the patrol,” Gali wrote in the application for the award. “During the hiatus of our home mountain, we kept our National Ski Patrol designation and our patrollers served duty days at various other mountains, all the while waiting and hoping that the mountain would reopen. Well, it did and the amount of work, sacrifice and selflessness that was required of this Patrol defines the word outstanding.”
Rebuilding the team wasn’t easy, Gali wrote, and the ski patrol during the 2018-2019 season consisted of only five individuals. But by the 2019-2020 season, 17 rookies had been recruited and quickly showed they were willing to help in any circumstance.
“Our entire patrol is always ready to help,” Gali wrote. “In fact, they will almost run over each other to try to lend a hand. Even if it involves trudging through waist deep snow to set up a rope.”
Being a ski patroller involves a lot of different duties, but all those responsibilities come down to a willingness to help and make Antelope Butte as safe as possible, Ilgen said
“We go out on the mountain on days that are miserable and cold, because our job is to be out there and make sure everyone stays safe,” Ilgen said. “It’s not always fun, but it sure is important.”
The ski patrollers are the first to arrive on the mountain, and they make an early morning run to ensure all signs are visible, no hazards exist on the slope and the mountain is generally safe, Ilgen said. As the day goes on, the ski patrol staffs the Top Shack at the top of the mountain and stays by their radios in case they need to respond to an accident on the mountain.
All ski patrollers have training in Outdoor Emergency Care, which is the standard of training for emergency care in outdoor environments, Ilgen said.
Over the last three years, the team has been called out to multiple injuries and accidents on the mountain, some of which could have resulted in a loss of life, Gali wrote. But the team’s professionalism ensured skiers returned home safely.
“In several of these cases, the victims have reached out to express their appreciation for our professionalism and skill,” Gali wrote. “We have also received letters from the regional hospital and local ambulance service expressing their gratitude for the care rendered by our patrol. In all cases, rookie patrollers were involved. They exhibited excellent demeanor and their level of training exceeded the expectations of the veteran patrollers.”
While the team has a lot to be proud of, Ilgen said they’re always working to improve. The team hopes to eventually be recognized as the best small ski patrol in the nation, Ilgen said, and getting there will require hard work and dedication.
“We are continually trying to improve the efficiency of patrol and that means making sure we have the proper protocols in place and everyone knows exactly what they need to do,” Ilgen said. “There is always room to improve, and our team is willing to put in the work to get there.”
Gali agreed.
“Our entire group is hungry to learn — that is our biggest goal and the one thing that we always want to reiterate,” Gali wrote. “We are never done learning. We need to practice, adapt and continue learning the best practices. We will not be left behind, because we are always striving to be at the forefront.”