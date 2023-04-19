SHERIDAN — Five Antelope Butte Ski Patrollers traveled to Red Lodge Mountain, Montana, for the Northern Division National Ski Patrol Senior test March 18-19.
Ryan Gregory, Tiare Ilgen, Toni Ilgen and Paul Plourde passed all tests to become senior national ski patrollers. Wyatt Gardner passed the outdoor emergency care (OEC) portion and will return next season to take the ski and toboggan portion.
All National Ski Patrol members test and refresh annually in OEC and ski and toboggan skills. However, senior ski patrollers are defined by “development of high-level scene and care management by solidifying your leadership, problem-solving and decision-making abilities,” according to the National Ski Patrol website.
“It required a significant time commitment for the study and travel, but I am glad I was able to do it this season. It dovetailed nicely with my other EMS and patrol training,” said Antelope Butte professional patroller and EMT Tiare Ilgen.
The process to become a senior ski patroller is rigorous. First a patroller must obtain certification from their patrol representative that he / she “demonstrated all the basic ski patroller requirements and has sufficient knowledge, skills, and experience to participate in the national senior program.” Only 12 senior applicants are accepted each season in the Northern Division Program. Applicants then pay to attend a trainingcClinic, held this season Feb. 11-12 at Maverick Mountain, outside of Dillon, Montana.
“I learned so much during the training and greatly appreciate the mentorship offered through the senior program,” Antelope Butte patroller Ryan Gregory said. “I feel much stronger in both my first aid skills and my ski and toboggan techniques.”
The four join Antelope Butte ski patrollers Christy Lohof, Chris Thomas and Ron Wiggins as senior patrollers.
“It is really impressive that for a small patrol, Antelope Butte now has seven senior patrollers,” Antelope Butte Patrol Director Toni Ilgen said. “Antelope Butte won National Outstanding Small Patrol of the Year last season, and we are an even stronger patrol now.”
The Antelope Butte Ski Patrol is composed primarily of volunteer patrollers.