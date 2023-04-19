SHERIDAN — Five Antelope Butte Ski Patrollers traveled to Red Lodge Mountain, Montana, for the Northern Division National Ski Patrol Senior test March 18-19.

Ryan Gregory, Tiare Ilgen, Toni Ilgen and Paul Plourde passed all tests to become senior national ski patrollers. Wyatt Gardner passed the outdoor emergency care (OEC) portion and will return next season to take the ski and toboggan portion.

