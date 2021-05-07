SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area's Big Horn REA Summer Concert Series go on sale May 14.
Each concert is held at the mountain resort located at 28 Forest Service Road 244. Tickets can be purchased at antelopebuttefoundation.org.
The concert series begins June 26 and features two more concert days July 24 and Aug. 21.
June 26 includes Brewfest, live music, chairlift rides and activities from The Paint Post, Joey's Fly Fishing Foundation, Kula Space Yoga, Big Horn Mountain Axe and kids corner activities. Camping will be available, as we as a hill climb running race and food and beverage vendors.
July 24 includes live music, chairlift rides, yoga, kids corner activities, camping, a trail run race — 3-, 8- and 16-mile courses — and food and beverage vendors.
Aug. 21 includes everything featured on July 24 without the race but including a Wax on Wheels clinic and mountain bike race with 3-, 8- and 16-mile courses.