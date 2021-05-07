Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy and windy during the evening with rain becoming likely late. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with rain showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.