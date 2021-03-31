SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host Battle in the Bighorns Hillcross April 17.
Hillcross allows snowmobilers to compete against other contestants in different classes with different machines and stipulations. Classes are based on advertised size of machine, and any lower class can jump up a class and run. Costs vary, and safety gear is required.
Starting at 9 a.m. at Antelope Butte, snowmobilers will compete against others in one of 32 different classes, with a total of 32 entries for each class.
Those interested in participating may preregister online at fb.me/e/bfPZoFFxt. For more information, contact Kelly Weeks at 307-660-5455 or Tom Kostreba at 307-680-5499.
Antelope Butte is located at 28 Forest Service Road, No. 244, in Shell.