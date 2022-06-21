BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host the sixth annual Bighorn Mountains Brewfest beginning at noon June 25.
The event will include live music, family activities, food and craft brews from the region.
All proceeds from the event will go toward Antelope Butte’s mission of “providing affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation, training and education opportunities.”
Tickets for the event cost $55 for unlimited beer sampling for attendees age 21 and older and $30 for attendees who will not be sampling the beers. Children ages 12 and younger enter free of charge.
Chairlift tickets will also be available for $15 per person.
Live music will begin at 1 p.m. with Prairie Wildfire, followed by Jimmy Keith and Freeway Soul at 3 p.m. and Hot Milk and the Flower Pallets at 7 p.m.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.