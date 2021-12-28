BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The fifth annual Bighorn Rush will take place Jan. 1-2 in the Bighorn Mountains.
The annual race promotes dog-powered and winter sports in the Bighorn Mountains. The Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host the two-day event.
All races will start and end adjacent to the ski lodge at Antelope Butte. The races will include a 25-mile loop, 12-mile loop, 7-mile loop-, 4-mile loop and a 7-mile skijor loop. Registration ranges from $50 to $75.
Food will be available for purchase at the race for participants and spectators.
Check-in for the event will begin at 7 a.m. Jan. 1, with races beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday races will begin at 8 a.m.
For more information and a complete schedule of events see bighornrushsleddogchallenge.itsyourrace.com.