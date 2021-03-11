SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host a St. Patrick's Day event Saturday.
Lifts run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and music and beer will accompany rides down the slope.
Strumbucket will perform live from 1-4 p.m., and Luminous Brewhouse will serve beer from noon to 4 p.m.
The live music is free and beer can be purchased on location. Lift tickets can be purchased in town at Adventure Sports, online or at Antelope Butte.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is located at 28 Forest Service Road 244 in Shell.