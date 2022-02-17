SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area staff will present a torchlight parade Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in celebration of Presidents' Day.
Antelope Butte staff will conduct the parade down Heaven's Door, but the participation is limited to staff due to safety concerns. In addition to the parade, extended grill hours will be offered.
The mountain recreation area is also seeking volunteers for the weekend. Staff have offered a free lift ticket for the day for those willing to check tickets and help in the parking lot. For more information, see signupgenius.com/go/904084ea4a92da0ff2-antelope1.