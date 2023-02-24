SHERIDAN — An expansive anti-abortion bill is making its way through the Wyoming Senate.
House Bill 152, the Life is a Human Right Act, was heard by the Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources committee Thursday morning. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is a comprehensive prohibition on abortion. Rodriguez-Williams said the bill is meant to protect the unborn.
“The intent of this bill is specifically focused on the destruction of innocent life,” she said.
HB 152 expands on the anti-abortion trigger law passed during the 2022 legislative session. Last year’s trigger law stipulated abortion may only occur in instances where it would save the life of the mother or if the pregnancy was a result of incest or sexual assault.
A co-sponsor of this year’s bill, Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, said it provides more clarity to the prohibition of abortion in Wyoming.
“(The bill) establishes many things that we do not have in the trigger bill,” he said.
HB 152 lays out the definition of ‘abortion’ for the legislation, offers exceptions to the law and potential civil and criminal penalties.
The exceptions would include medically necessary abortions and medical treatment that unintentionally leads to the death or injury of an unborn baby. An amendment was added during committee to mirror the exceptions in the trigger law and include exceptions for pregnancies relating to incest or sexual assault.
The bill would only punish an abortion provider. A violation would be punishable by a fine of up to $20,000, a prison sentence of up to five years, or both.
Ten people signed up to testify in favor of the bill, six of whom were in person. Those in favor of the bill said abortion is not health care.
“Abortion is the antithesis of health care,”, Wyoming Family Alliance President Nathan Winters said.
Multiple people speaking in favor of the bill also said a woman should not be the only one deciding whether to get an abortion.
“This is not just about the doctors and the women,” said Gary Brown, a resident of Cheyenne. “This is about everybody.”
There were also 10 people signed up to testify in opposition to the bill, four of whom were in person. Those in favor of the bill said abortion is health care. Dr. Rene Hinkle, an OB-GYN in Cheyenne, said that has been determined by the American College of OB-GYN, the World Health Organization and the United Nations.
“For Wyoming to suddenly declare it’s not health care, in my opinion, is not necessarily appropriate,” Hinkle said. “Taking the expertise of people around the world is a little more appropriate in that determination.”
Several people testifying in opposition to the bill expressed concern that it is sexist.
“We’re treating women's and men’s health differently,” Wendy Volk, a Cheyenne resident, said.
Public testimony was cut short due to time constraints and individuals both in favor of and in opposition to the bill were unable to testify.
HB 152 was passed by the House by a vote of 46-16 Feb. 8. The bill was passed by the committee unanimously Thursday and it currently awaits an appearance on the Senate floor.