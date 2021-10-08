SHERIDAN — As the U.S. faces a temporary shortage of the REGN-COV2 antibody therapy treatment, local treatments are being limited to those at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Sheridan Memorial Hospital only had six doses of the treatment and was allocating resources based on need, according to the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. John Addlesperger.
“We don’t have enough doses,” Addlesperger said. “So we’re trying to give it to people who would get the most benefit ...those over 65 and those with chronic health conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. We’re trying to use the limited resources we have to do the most good for the most people.”
Addlesperger said he expected the shortage to be relatively short-lived, with new doses set to arrive within the next few days. At its height, the hospital was administering 50 treatments a week, Addlesperger said.
REGN-COV2 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies, and it was designed specifically to block infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibody therapy treatments are administered within 10 days of testing positive for COVID-19 and can lessen the severe health impacts of the virus, Addlesperger said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends antibody therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients and those at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19. This includes those 65 or older and those with chronic medical conditions.
COVID-19 continues to have a foothold in the community, with roughly 25 cases being diagnosed each day, according to hospital CEO Mike McCafferty. As of Thursday, there were 237 active cases in the county, with 25 diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Currently, 14 are hospitalized with five in the ICU and one on a ventilator, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The hospital continues to recommend vaccination in the fight against COVID-19, and Thursday marked the first day of the hospital’s recently reopened vaccination clinic. The clinic will focus primarily on third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but also provide first and second doses for those who have not received them yet, according to Addlesperger.
One hundred patients were scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday with another 90 scheduled for Oct. 12, Addlesperger said.
The booster dose is approved for certain populations including those more than 65 years old; those with high risk of contracting severe COVID-19; and those with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19, such as health care workers.
As of Oct. 4, 40.1% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 38.2%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind Teton (75.89%), Albany (48.98%) and Hot Springs (42.44%) counties.
Vaccines can be scheduled online at sheridanhospital.org. A pop-up will appear and guide you through the vaccine-scheduling process.Booster doses are also being administered at Sheridan County Public Health and Hospital Pharmacy West, according to Addlesperger.