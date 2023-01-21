SHERIDAN — Victor Ashear, a local retired psychologist, spoke at the National Alliance on Mental Illness meeting Jan. 10 to explain how different medications function in the brain to treat depression, anxiety and psychosis, or schizophrenia.
Ashear said mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and psychosis manifest by impacting the communication between nerve cells in the brain, being hindered at the synapse, the gap between two nerve cells in the brain where communication is transmitted.
“Emotions are very strongly influenced by what happens in these gaps between the nerve cells. Activity, or the way nerve cells talk to each other, is when one nerve cell will talk to the other one by sending electrical stimulus or an electrical signal,” Ashear explained. “The way that the nerve cell is going to talk to the next nerve cell through the synapse is what’s called a neurotransmitter. It’s a tiny, tiny molecule and there are lots of them in each synapse. When the nerve cell reaches this point of the signal… where it says, ‘OK, I want to talk, I’m going to send the signal to the next neuron,’ it’s going to do it by sending a little neurotransmitter from one side to the other, from the pre-synapse to the post-synapse.
“When people experience depression, there are at least two neurotransmitters that could be involved and what’s happening in depression is the rate of the firing in the synapse is slowing down,” Ashear continued. “Why is it slowing down? Because there is not enough of the neurotransmitter, either the serotonin or the norepinephrine, in the synapse to move the signal from the pre-synapse to the post-synapse. Why is there not enough serotonin or norepinephrine in the synapse? It’s because it’s being reabsorbed into the presynapse at too high of a rate and it’s not being released at a fast enough rate, so things are slowed down.”
Ashear said the reason many people who suffer from depression experience life as feeling slow, dull or sluggish is because of this literal slowing of activity in the brain at a level too small to even witness with a microscope. Ashear said antidepressants such as serotonin-specific reuptake inhibitors work to combat this at the source.
“There are other medicines that are not quite as specific and they may have more side effects, but they all work essentially in the same way,” Ashear said. “They block activity in the presynapse, which reduces the reabsorption and then allows for a greater concentration of the serotonin or norepinephrine.”
The function of antipsychotics, Ashear said, is almost exactly the opposite as the presence of certain neurotransmitters is much higher in those affected by illnesses such as psychosis or schizophrenia.
“Once [a signal] gets to the synapse, what’s going on in psychosis is you have too much activity, too much dopamine, too much glutamate,” Ashear said. “You can’t concentrate, your mind is going too fast, jumping from one thought to the other, having hallucinations. The brain is overactive, it’s doing too much. One reason it’s doing too much is there’s too much going on in the synapse, so the medicine… is blocking a couple of the places where the neurotransmitter would normally dock to stimulate the next neuron. If you have some of these spaces blocked then it’s going to slow stuff down.”
Ashear said the introduction of antipsychotics in mental health treatment has been extremely impactful both for individuals and society as a whole.
“I’m not going to talk about the newer antipsychotics, which are a little more complicated. I’m just going to talk about the older guys like Haldol, Thorazine and Stelazine,” Ashear said. “These were very, very good medications. In fact, they were amazing medications because they had the effect of reducing the number of people that were stuck in the hospital for the rest of their lives.”
According to NAMI’s “Mental Health By the Numbers,” the average delay between mental health symptom onset and the acquisition of treatment is 11 years, leaving many of those struggling with mental illness to their own devices. Untreated or improperly treated mental illness causes a ripple effect of consequences in individuals, families and communities, especially so in rural areas with less access to adequate mental health care.
According to NAMI, psychiatric medication may be short-term for some and lifelong for others. Either way, most find that medication allows them to take charge of their lives.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.