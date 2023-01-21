medication001.jpg
Victor Ashear, retired psychologist, demonstrates how antidepressants and antipsychotics work in the brain to combat mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and psychosis.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Victor Ashear, a local retired psychologist, spoke at the National Alliance on Mental Illness meeting Jan. 10 to explain how different medications function in the brain to treat depression, anxiety and psychosis, or schizophrenia.

Ashear said mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety and psychosis manifest by impacting the communication between nerve cells in the brain, being hindered at the synapse, the gap between two nerve cells in the brain where communication is transmitted.

Shelby Kruse 

