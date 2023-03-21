By Marly Graham
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Sears Hometown Store is one of 120 Sears locations nationwide closing its doors as a result of the parent company filing for bankruptcy in December 2022. Co-owner Kaden Redinger is in the process of utilizing the vacant building space to open Appliance MAX.
On Feb. 13, 1991, the Sheridan Sears Hometown Store opened its doors with owner Kendel Moore.
“I just wanted to go into business for myself for the last four years,” Moore said in news editor Susan Vittitow’s 1996 article published in The Sheridan Press. “This became available so we jumped on it.”
Sears’ decline started in 2015 when revenue fell from $36.2 billion two years prior to $25.1 billion, reported Insider’s Erin McDowell and Avery Hartmans Dec. 19, 2022. The revenue drop was a direct reflection of increased competition and a rise of online shopping with Amazon, McDowell and Hartmans wrote.
“Within the company, tensions were brewing between lower-level management, employees and Eddie Lampert,” McDowell and Hartmans wrote. “In an effort to cut costs and turn the company around, Lampert began ordering underperforming stores nationwide to close.”
Many employees were then cut.
The Sheridan Sears Hometown Store officially closed its doors February 2023. Previously, the store was owned by Redinger as a franchise. The store was supplied with merchandise and was instructed to sell that merchandise, with Redinger earning a percentage of the sales.
“We decided that we want to continue to be a big part of the community,” Redinger said. “We then created our own brand and it is going to be the same, however, we are going to be called something different and we are going to carry more brands.”
The owners plan to offer in-house appliance services and repairs following the opening of the showroom. The team is currently working to create a homey setting in the store.
“As soon as the showroom is done, we will open up,” Redinger said. “Right now we still can provide people with services. You could just call us and we will be able to assist you.”
Redinger expanded his business to Laramie and plans to eventually expand to Gillette and Powell and open a satellite store in Buffalo.
“The satellite store is based out of Sheridan, basically going to be a small showroom,” Redinger said. “All of the stuff will come out of Sheridan. We wanted to create a secondary store room because Sheridan and Buffalo are so close already.”
Stores near the upcoming Appliance MAX will not be affected by the change, Sheridan Ace Hardware management said.
Redinger aims to serve the community by providing appliances. He also plans to initiate a program for contractors purchasing large quantities.
“We are here to serve the community and keep the business local,” Redinger said.