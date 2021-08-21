SHERIDAN — IMPACT Sheridan recently announced the kickoff of the 2021 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge with the opening of the application period Aug. 16.
This will be the fifth consecutive year Sheridan’s annual entrepreneur competition is held. As was the case with 2020, applicants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event.
According to IMPACT Sheridan Director Scot Rendall, the 2020 Challenge was a success despite the hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability to have a live public event for Pitch Night.
“Instead of a public event, we livestreamed the finalist presentations and had over 700 views to the stream, and over 330 audience choice votes,” Rendall said. “Interest in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge increases every year, and the community does a wonderful job supporting the event and the entrepreneurs.”
The free application is simple and straightforward. Interested entrepreneurs answer a few questions describing their business idea, product or service, the market they plan to serve and why they believe customers will opt for their offering over other options available to them. A link to the online application tool can be found at impact307.org.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 21. A panel of community judges, many of them entrepreneurs, will select the top 10 for a semifinal round. Five finalists will be chosen to work with IMPACT Sheridan to further develop their business plans and prepare a presentation for Pitch Night, which will once again be held this year at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Nov. 10.
IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides start-up and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is a unit of the University’s Office of Research and Economic Development.
For more information, contact Scot Rendall at 307-675-1939 or email srendall@uwyo.edu.