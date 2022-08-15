11-11-21 pitch night brittni schmit 1web.jpg
Brittni Schmit describes the history behind her business idea of designing jumpsuits and rompers with easy access when women need to use the restroom during Pitch Night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Schmit was a winner of the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge and anticipates making and selling product next year.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — IMPACT Sheridan will kick off of the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge with the opening of the application period Aug. 15. As was the case with 2021, applicants will vie for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event.

The application is quick, simple and straightforward, and can be found at impact307.org. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea, the market they plan to serve and advantages of their offering over competitive or alternative options.

