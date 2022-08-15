SHERIDAN — IMPACT Sheridan will kick off of the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge with the opening of the application period Aug. 15. As was the case with 2021, applicants will vie for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event.
The application is quick, simple and straightforward, and can be found at impact307.org. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea, the market they plan to serve and advantages of their offering over competitive or alternative options.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 19. A panel of community judges will select the top 10 for a semifinal round. Of those contenders, approximately five finalists will be chosen to work with IMPACT Sheridan to further develop their plans and prepare a presentation for Pitch Night, which will take place Nov. 1.
Pitch Night will once again be held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and will be live-streamed. A crowd favorite, the Audience Choice Cash Award, will allow in-person and virtual attendees to vote for and fund their favorite pitch.
IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. As a unit of the University’s Office of Research and Economic Development, IMPACT 307 offers valuable programming, advisory services and startup challenges to several areas across Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides startup and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses.
For more information, contact Scot Rendall at 307-675-1939 or email srendall@uwyo.edu.