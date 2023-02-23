Barley field agriculture stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Pixabay

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Wyoming Specialty Crop Grant Program contingent on funding availability.

This year, the WDA is estimated to receive up to $338,000 from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The allocation is to be used to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Wyoming by increasing the production and consumption of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and floriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you