SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Wyoming Specialty Crop Grant Program contingent on funding availability.
This year, the WDA is estimated to receive up to $338,000 from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The allocation is to be used to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Wyoming by increasing the production and consumption of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and floriculture.
Competitive grant awards will be considered up to a maximum of $24,500 for specialty crop projects lasting one to two years. In addition, they will consider projects up to $100,000 lasting two to three years that can justify larger impacts and the need for additional funding. The application packet and grant manual is available at the Department of Agriculture’s website, agriculture.wy.gov/divisions/nrp/specialty-crop-program.
The deadline for applications is March 31 at 5 p.m. Incomplete applications and applications received after the deadline will not be considered. Questions should be directed to Michelle MacDonald at 307-777-7323 or michelle.macdonald@wyo.gov.