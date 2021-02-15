SHERIDAN — Junior and senior boys in high school may now apply for Wyoming Boys' State to be hosted this summer.
From June 13-19 at the University of Wyoming, young men will learn how to build a state government, legislate and govern and meet elected officials.
Those interested may apply at wyoboysstate.org. Applications opened Jan. 11 and close March 15. The application takes about 10 minutes to complete, according to the website.
Selections for 2021 delegates will be announced April 16, and May 31 is the deadline for delegates to complete registration. For further information, email info@wyoboysstate.org.