SHERIDAN — American Legion Post 7 is now accepting applications for 2022 Boys State. The session will take place June 12-18 at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
All high school juniors are eligible to apply. Applications can be found at wyoboysstate.org.
Boys State is a chance for high school juniors from across the state to participate in a week’s work of activities to gain knowledge of their state and its government structure. Delegates learn firsthand how government works, experiencing what it takes to create and enact laws. The week emphasizes leadership, civic engagement and patriotism.
The week culminates with a visit to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne where the delegates occupy the House and Senate chambers and the various offices and agencies of Wyoming’s government. Delegates have the opportunity to meet the governor and many of his staff members in a full day of activities.
Applications are to be turned in students’ high school counselors or Post 7, located at 137 N. Brooks St. in Sheridan. Applications are due March 1.