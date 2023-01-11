CHEYENNE — Applications for the Wyoming Arts Council’s Arts Access Project Grant are still available for projects taking place before June 30, 2023. This is a noncompetitive grant that remains open until available funds have been awarded.
The Arts Access Project Grant is designed to provide arts project funding for organizations that did not receive a fiscal year 2023 Community Support Grant and that meet any of the following four criteria: 1. projects increasing arts access for, or primarily serving, people with disabilities, 2. arts projects led by and/or primarily serving BIPOC communities (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), 3. projects involving folk and traditional arts and artists, 4. organizations in rural communities with a population of less than 3,000.