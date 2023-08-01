SHERIDAN — Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6-7 p.m., Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host a campfire for visitors to learn more about the Crow tribe’s relationship with the immediate area as well as the Medicine Wheel and the Bighorn Mountains.
Interpretive Ranger, Jacob Brien, a member of the Crow tribe will open the evening’s program by demonstrating a more modern dance set to traditional music, known amongst the Crow as the “Push Dance,” before moving into the tribe’s history. This is the first of two different programs he will be presenting, with the second taking place on August 10th at 6:00 pm.
Brien is sharing his knowledge as part of The American Indian Student Interpretive Ranger program, a new partnership in conjunction with the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association, U.S. Forest Service, and the Wyoming Council for the Humanities. Two American Indian students spend one week becoming Certified Interpretive Guides, and then four weeks each educating the public at Fort Phil Kearny and the Medicine Wheel.
Please bring your lawn chairs and bug spray. Site fees apply: $4 per adult, and children 17 and under are free.
Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site is located at 528 Wagon Box Road, in Banner, Wyoming, and is a division of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. For more information or directions, visit the website at www.fortphilkearny.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fortphilkearny, or call 307-684-7629.