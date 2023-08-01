Fort phil kearny
Buy Now
File photo

SHERIDAN — Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6-7 p.m., Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host a campfire for visitors to learn more about the Crow tribe’s relationship with the immediate area as well as the Medicine Wheel and the Bighorn Mountains.

Interpretive Ranger, Jacob Brien, a member of the Crow tribe will open the evening’s program by demonstrating a more modern dance set to traditional music, known amongst the Crow as the “Push Dance,” before moving into the tribe’s history. This is the first of two different programs he will be presenting, with the second taking place on August 10th at 6:00 pm.

Recommended for you