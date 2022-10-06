SHERIDAN — Advocacy and Resource Center staff will host a couple events during domestic violence awareness month.
On Friday, ARC will host its annual fundraiser Friday at the Ramada Plaza.
From 7-10 p.m., Mountain Works Entertainment will present "Skits & Giggles." Tickets will be sold at the door for $25 per person.
The Ramada Plaza is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.
Then, on Saturday, ARC will host its annual March Against Family Violence starting at 9 a.m. on Grinnell Plaza. Participants will march Main Street sidewalks and end again at Grinnell Plaza for snacks and beverages.
Come dressed in purple to show support for National Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Advocacy in Action award recipient Jessica Pickett will also be honored following the march.