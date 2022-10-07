SHERIDAN — It starts with understanding. What does a healthy relationship look like? What constitutes domestic violence or abuse?
Many individuals learn those things by watching family members and their relationships, but some need more help distinguishing healthy paths forward for themselves.
That’s where people like Jessica Pickett and the team at Advocacy and Resource Center come into the picture.
“We strive to bring awareness and education to Sheridan’s youth, but this is not always easily accomplished,” said Rhonda Weber, victim and witness coordinator for ARC. “Schools are the easiest place to gather youth, but we often compete with intense curriculum schedules and hesitant faculty or administrators."
Pickett, though, saw the importance of prevention work through her work as a health teacher at Sheridan High School. In approximately 2015, she and Helen Grutkowski decided to do a resource tour as part of their final health class, which aligns with one of the state and national standards for health education that has to do with students being able to identify resources in their respective communities.
“I am passionate about my work as an educator. I know that what we are doing can impact student’s lives and help them develop lifelong skills, habits and knowledge for being healthier, happier, functioning members of our community,” Pickett said. “I am proud to work at Sheridan High School and thankful for what a wonderful community we live in.”
Pickett said relationships are a major topic in health class and something she and her students discuss at length — how to be a better daughter or son, how to be a good friend, what healthy relationships look like, etc. ARC and Uprising have participated as part of the curriculum for several years, helping to educate students and give them tools for healthy relationships.
“Jessica understands that prevention is key in helping prevent teen dating violence and sexual violence and strives to create a safe environment in her classroom where students are connected to services and know where to turn for help,” Weber said. “She is fun and our staff feels rejuvenated and refreshed after visiting with Jessica.”
Weber added Pickett wants children to feel safe in her classroom and outside the walls of the school.
For those reasons, Pickett will be honored with ARC’s “Advocacy in Action” recognition during the March Against Family Violence set for Saturday at 9 a.m. on Grinnell Plaza.
The event is one way ARC will mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Other events include a proclamation read during the Oct. 3 Sheridan City Council meeting, a series of talks at Sheridan College, Bingo at Black Tooth Brewing Co. and a “Skits and Giggles” fundraiser Oct. 7 at the Ramada Plaza at 7 p.m.
For additional information, find ARC on Facebook or call 307-672-7471.