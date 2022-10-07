Jessica Pickett
Buy Now

Advocacy and Resource Center's Advocacy in Action award recipient Jessica Pickett calls on one of her high school students on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — It starts with understanding. What does a healthy relationship look like? What constitutes domestic violence or abuse? 

Many individuals learn those things by watching family members and their relationships, but some need more help distinguishing healthy paths forward for themselves.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you