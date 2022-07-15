SHERIDAN — The Advocacy & Resource Center of Sheridan this week received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of the inaugural Believe in Local grant campaign. These funds will be deployed to assist victims of abuse in Sheridan County.
“We are incredibly appreciative of First Interstate’s generosity and support,” said Yvonne Swanson, executive director of ARC. “This donation helps us further our mission of helping victims of violent crime in Sheridan County and continue our work. We’re thankful to have dedicated partners like First Interstate helping us strengthen the Sheridan community.”
First Interstate Bank launched the Believe in Local campaign to celebrate the bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Forty nonprofit organizations across the bank’s expanded 14-state footprint will receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. The Advocacy & Resource Center of Sheridan was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 400 nominees thanks to its alignment with the bank’s philanthropic goals.
“Giving back to the places we call home is central to who we are as a community bank,” said Steve Crow, Sheridan market president. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign captures our core values in action and is the ideal way to celebrate the nonprofit organizations that deliver the greatest positive impact. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to further support The Advocacy & Resource Center of Sheridan in its work to better our community.”