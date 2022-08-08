SHERIDAN — After years of fundraising for nonprofits, Rebecca Arcarese has seen firsthand how even the smallest donation can transform an organization and the community it serves.
“No matter if you donate $10 or $1,000, every gift helps,” Arcarese said. “My passion is fundraising, because I’ve seen the impact that it can have, and I wanted to have that kind of impact on a community I love.”
A year after moving to Sheridan from Washington, Arcarese has a chance to do just that as the Antelope Butte Foundation’s new director of development. As director of development, Arcarese takes on two key duties from former Executive Director John Kirlin — fundraising and program development — while Kirlin’s other duties have been outsourced to various contractors, foundation board President Jeff Grant said.
Arcarese started work with the foundation in June, and Grant said the organization has already been energized by her desire to expand programming and increase funding for the foundation.
“She came to us with tremendous nonprofit experience, and she’s really hit the ground running with both of her main tasks,” Grant said of Arcarese, who previously worked as development manager for homelessness nonprofit Associated Ministries in Tacoma, Washington. “We’re excited to see where she takes the organization.”
The Antelope Butte Foundation was formed in 2011 in response to the 2004 closure of the Antelope Butte Ski Area. The foundation formed with the mission of revitalizing the ski area and providing affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation to local kids, regardless of their ability to pay, Grant said.
Historically, the foundation has focused primarily on offering recreation opportunities during the winter ski season, with just a few events — including the Bighorn Mountains Brewfest and Big Horn REA Summer Festival — occurring at the lodge throughout the summer, Grant said.
But Arcarese said she is working to create a robust summer camp program, which will allow local kids to enjoy the mountain even when it’s not covered with snow.
While plans for the camps are still tentative, Arcarese said she hopes to offer camps teaching kids how to hike safely, along with camps educating kids about local plant and animal life, among other subjects.
“I want them to explore the mountain, but also just have fun,” Arcarese said of the summer camps, which she hopes to launch next summer.
When it comes to fundraising, Arcarese said she was focused on developing relationships with new donors and strengthening communication with longtime friends of the organization.
“The legacy and longevity of our donor base is amazing,” Arcarese said. “So we want to continue those relationships while broadening our donor base as well. We just want to get out into the community and garner support on all levels.”
Arcarese said she was excited to join the Antelope Butte team and play a key role in creating a new generation of outdoor explorers.
“My goal is to really focus on the donors and especially the kids, because that’s what the Antelope Butte Foundation is all about,” Arcarese said. “It’s a great organization, and I’m really excited to help them accomplish this work.”
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.