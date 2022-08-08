SHERIDAN — After years of fundraising for nonprofits, Rebecca Arcarese has seen firsthand how even the smallest donation can transform an organization and the community it serves.

“No matter if you donate $10 or $1,000, every gift helps,” Arcarese said. “My passion is fundraising, because I’ve seen the impact that it can have, and I wanted to have that kind of impact on a community I love.”

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

