SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will host its fall monthly meeting Thursday via Zoom at 7 p.m.
The virtual event is free and open to the public.
The speaker this month is Cole Wandler and he will be presenting on, “The Archaeology and History of the Sioux Trail in the southern Bighorns.”
In 1859, near the end of its exploration of the Powder River Basin and at the recommendation of Jim Bridger, the Raynolds Expedition followed the “Sioux Trail” into the Bighorns somewhere near the Middle Fork of the Powder River. Captain Raynolds noted that the trail was well-groomed and marked with large cairns for much of its route. The trail was written about by later homesteaders and ranchers but remains relatively undocumented.
"Using available documents, I attempted to correlate these historical references with the archaeological record," Wandler said. "I also posit that, though mostly associated with its use during the Protohistoric Period, there is good evidence that the trail has been in use for much longer. Primarily, I attempt to map the likely route of the trail from Fort McKinney to Arminto."
Wandler has operated Barron Cultural Resource Consultants for the last three years. He started his career specializing in Paleoindian occupations and lithic technology but has recently shifted focus toward Protohistoric sites and early western history.
To join the event via Zoom, visit swca.zoom.us/j/97116106500. Organizers ask those participating to log in 10 minutes early to work out any unforeseen technical issues. The presentation will start promptly at 7 p.m.