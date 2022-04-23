SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson Chapter will host the 2022 Spring Meeting of the Wyoming Archaeological Society and the Wyoming Association of Professional Archaeologists April 29 through May 1.
This year’s conference will be take place at the Ramada Plaza and includes a workshop, meetings, poster and paper presentations, a silent auction and a Saturday evening banquet with a presentation by Spencer Pelton.
Field trips include Sheridan’s Red Light District Guided Walking Tour by the Museum at the Bighorns and a Historic Firearms Workshop and Demonstration at Fort Phil Kearny.
Registration is required to participate in all conference activities.
Please see wyomingarchaeology.org for more information.