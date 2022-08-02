SHERIDAN — A number of local businesses will offer end-of-summer deals Aug. 4-6 in downtown Sheridan.
The "beach party" themed Crazy Days will offer shoppers a chance to find bargains at some of their favorite shops.
Participating businesses include: 45th Parallel, Carroll's Furniture, Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, Fly Shop of the Big Horns, Foot of the Big Horns, Jackalope Ranch, Kid Curious, The Mint Bar, On the Rocks Jewelry, Once Upon a Story Boutique, Over the Moon Boutique, Real Deals Home Decor, Roosters, Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts, Side Street Bed and Bath, The Clothing Co. and Baby Too, The Fiber House, The Paint Post, The Sport Stop, Verdello, The Sheridan Press and WYLD Adventures.
For additional information, contact each shop.