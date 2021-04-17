SHERIDAN — After a year of having many important events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many area high school students seem to be dancing for joy at the return of the 2021 spring prom season.
Students at Arvada-Clearmont High School were some of the first in Wyoming to host such a celebration when they held prom March 27, according to Charles Auzqui, SCSD3 Superintendent and ACHS principal.
“We had a great prom,” Auzqui said. “The kids had a lot of fun. They were excited to be able to do it.”
Though, the prom admittedly wasn’t as it had been in the past. While not always required to wear a mask, Auzqui added students still had to follow various COVID-19 guidelines.
Big Horn High School was the next area school to host its prom April 10, with Tongue River High School and Sheridan High School slated to have their proms May 1 and May 8, respectively.
“It was really nice to be outside and be together,’ said Cade Butler, a junior at BHHS who also attended prom his freshman year.
Along with the return of activities like sports, Butler said having prom again this spring has provided another sign that life might soon return to normal, especially after other events, like homecoming, earlier in the school year were canceled.
“I’m pretty glad it happened,” he said. “From the social aspect, for being inside, you got to get out and be with friends. It was sweet.”
The fun and excitement of this year’s prom already has Butler and other students looking forward to next year, when they again hope to gather together and enjoy what is a high school tradition.
“I hope we can,” Butler said. “They say prom is one of the most memorable things in high school.”
BHHS Principal Al Sparkman agreed with Butler, when looking back and considering events — or the lack of them — over the last 12 months.
“There’s no doubt that our students appreciate having prom more this year because of the lost opportunity last year,” Sparkman said. “I think there are traditional high school events that students and parents expect to be a part of, and, when those opportunities are lost, there is a greater appreciation for the value add that co-curricular activities provide students.”
Jessica Pickett, teacher and junior class advisor at SHS, said she’s noticed how the preparation for the prom has energized students.
“They’re thankful, happy and excited,” Pickett said. “Things like last year really put it in perspective.”
Like other high schools, Sheridan’s prom, with the theme of “Walk down the red carpet to Hollywood,” will have an outdoor component with a “grand march” being held on the football field prior to the dance.
“We’ve never done it before on the football field,” Pickett added. “Hopefully it will make it really special.”
Sheridan students say they’re definitely looking forward to getting ready for one of what many consider the most memorable moments of high school.
“Prom is something you look forward to during your high school years,” said Karley Goss, a senior at SHS. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
After last year’s prom was canceled, Goss and her friends have a big night planned, one that includes dinner, the dance and bowling afterward.
“We want to make it special,” the SHS senior said. “It’s one of the last times we’ll all be together before going to college.”
Goss, who has yet to attend a prom, added that, if the dance would have been canceled again this spring, it would have been a huge disappointment.
“When prom got canceled (last year), it was more of a disappointment,” she said. “It was hard.”
At first, Goss said she didn’t even accept the fact prom had been canceled, expecting school officials to reschedule it for a later date, possibly that summer. As time went by, she started to worry about her senior year.
“For me, it would have been kind of disappointing,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to go to prom at all.
“It is a relief to have something like this.”
While having previously attended proms at both Big Horn and Tongue River, SHS junior Michael Greer is also looking forward to having the chance to celebrate with his friends May 8.
According to Greer, he was originally planning to go to Sheridan’s prom last year but went to Tongue River’s dance after the event at SHS was canceled.
“Definitely a downer,” he said. “I was super into it.”
Unlike his friends who were seniors at the time, however, there was a small silver lining for Greer and his classmates.
“At least I had two years ahead of me,” Greer said, adding he’s excited not having to wait for his senior year to attend a prom at his own high school.
“Being with the group of friends that I have, we’ve grown up together. It’s going to be super special,” Greer said. “I’m stoked. It’s going to be great. You only get four years of high school. Prom is a big deal. … It’s a milestone.”