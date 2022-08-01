SHERIDAN — Hosted July 26-29, SAGE Community Arts partnered with the YMCA to bring the GO ART class to Sheridan. Within the class, students explored nature and transformation around town.
Guest artist Arin Waddell led two different age groups throughout the day. Each year, Waddell designs different projects for students, often similar to her own pieces hanging within the SAGE gallery.
Overall, she aims to be able to layer experiences, meaning previous students can use skills learned last year and apply them to another technique the following year. She also designs her lesson plans to focus on art history, talking about the different sculptures downtown that relate to the piece created by students that day.
This year, Waddell focused her efforts on transformation within nature. Every day, the class hikes a mile to study nature, then goes back into the classroom to create pieces based on observations.
Some of the projects included creating a portrait of their own families as nests or transforming creatures into everyday tools.
As an example, student Mia Dhodapkar has been working on a piece using a hammer to create a peacock. Dhodapkar has been taking Waddell’s classes for quite a while.
“This is my fourth year doing it and I love Arin as an artist and a person,” Dhodapkar said. “I like all of the unique art projects that Arin comes up with.”
Similar to Dhodapkar, Maci Shatto said she also really enjoys the unique projects Waddell creates.
“I really enjoy art and I think it is an escape for me,” Shatto said. “I can express my emotions through it.”
With the projects, Waddell said she wants students to look at tools and find different uses within them, such as drawing scissors that look very similar to a butterfly or a specific tool into a bird’s head. Waddell emphasized that these projects are not craft-oriented, but encourage students to look outside of the box.
As an addition to creating animals out of tools, the class also created a pair of wings to display outside of SAGE.
Assistants Noah Lansing and Madison Bly tackled the daunting task of finding a way to keep the wings structurally sound while still keeping it presentable.
“I believe there is such a hunger and a need for art in Sheridan,” Waddell said of why she teaches each year. “There is often a waiting list to get into some of my classes and there are a lot of amazing instructors in this town, but there is just not enough.”
Through SAGE, Waddell aims to bring some emphasis to the creation of art in the community.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.