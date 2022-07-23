SHERIDAN — Work along Goose Creek, currently underway in Thorne-Rider Park, will mean improved aquatic, wetland and riparian habitat for a major Sheridan waterway.
The Army Corps 1135 stream restoration project at Thorne-Rider Park is one step in a project that includes multiple improvement sites along Goose Creek, according to city of Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer. Planning began nearly a decade ago, and environmental problems identified in an Army Corps of Engineers ecosystem restoration study included poor water quality, lack of depth diversity and shade and decreased sediment transport.
Restoration work will stretch from Thorne-Rider to Sheltered Acres Park in southern Sheridan.
The number in the name, 1135, comes from an Army Corps of Engineers revenue stream, Mercer said.
“We just started construction about four weeks ago. There were a lot of delays through COVID, but we were able to begin this summer,” Mercer said.
In Thorne-Rider Park, to meet a specified amount of required riparian units, crews are redirecting the river into an old oxbow to create wetland areas for birds and other insects.
“We are basically restoring degraded ecosystems that occurred when the levees were installed in the 1960s,” Mercer explained.“Dependent on the weather, we will go as far as we can until weather prevents (work).”
According to numbers gathered before the pandemic, daily summer average users at South Park on Little Goose were 273 people, and the winter average was 115 people. From West Fifth Street to Thorne-Rider along Val Vista Street at Goose Creek, average daily users numbered 139, and the average winter users numbered 66 people per day.
The changes will result in the removal of the pathway on the west side of the creek in Thorne-Rider Park, which will become a riparian area, Mercer said. The changes will not impact other pathways in Thorne-Rider Park, but will later in the project at Washington Park.
New instream structures will include boulder clusters; newberry rock riffles, or ramps with long aprons made from riprap or small boulders constructed at intervals approaching natural riffle spacing; and J-hooks.
“Those will be placed throughout the city, all the way to Sheltered Acres,” Mercer said. “Those are for fish habitat. Because the stream is so straight and flat, the water is wide and shallow and it gets really warm. If we put boulder clusters in there, that will add velocity and depth, and will cool the water down. The fish will have refuge behind the boulders, and also a food source.”
Previously, the Downtown Sheridan Association had expressed community interest in restoration of concrete chutes along the waterways in city limits, as outlined in the Downtown Master Plan.
Mercer said an additional feasibility study is underway to determine whether the Army Corps will fund restructuring of concrete chutes located along Little Goose from Broadway to Val Vista streets. Those will not be improved during the current project, Mercer said.
“We are working with the Corps on the feasibility of what we can do with those,” Mercer said.