SHERIDAN — Work along Goose Creek, currently underway in Thorne-Rider Park, will mean improved aquatic, wetland and riparian habitat for a major Sheridan waterway.

The Army Corps 1135 stream restoration project at Thorne-Rider Park is one step in a project that includes multiple improvement sites along Goose Creek, according to city of Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer. Planning began nearly a decade ago, and environmental problems identified in an Army Corps of Engineers ecosystem restoration study included poor water quality, lack of depth diversity and shade and decreased sediment transport. 

Recommended for you