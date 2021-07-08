SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts’ Art Alley returns to Brundage St. Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. as part of Downtown Sheridan Association’s 3rd Thursday Street Festival.
July’s 3rd Thursday is being held this Thursday because of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week events from July 13 to 17.
Between the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and SAGE Community Arts, SAGE will host artist vendor booths and a free creation station with art supplies for all ages. SAGE’s gallery will also be open during the Art Alley for the Creative Indigenous Collective: A Gathering exhibition.
From 5 to 9 p.m., local artists will sell original handmade artwork, jewelry and more and SAGE will provide art supplies for the aforementioned creation station.
Artists will also be painting and drawing “en plein air,” or outside, and doing demonstrations.
Between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Lin Sanford will host a flow art pour paint station for all ages, though children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
For $10 per person, a participant can create a 4-inch by 4-inch mini flow art painting and leave their canvas a SAGE for at least three days to dry. The canvases may be picked up beginning Tuesday.