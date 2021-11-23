SHERIDAN — For the past 10 years, local artist Ed Hawkinson and The Powder Horn have partnered to hold a silent auction fundraiser for The Salvation Army of Sheridan.
The event is open to the public and all proceeds go to The Salvation Army of Sheridan. Bidding ends Dec. 23 at noon.
The winning bidder will be contacted by phone and asked to write a check made payable to: The Salvation Army of Sheridan for the amount of the winning bid. The winning bidder may then take home the painting and The Salvation Army will be contacted to pick up the check.
This year’s piece is an 18-by-24-inch oil on canvas entitled "Sunset Roundup."
Over the years, this event has raised more than $7,000 for The Salvation Army of Sheridan.