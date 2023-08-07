SHERIDAN — The Celebrate the Arts series has expanded to vitalize Sheridan County with live music, art exhibitions, author readings and more every day in August.
Every summer over the past five years, local arts organizations have together to present the festival, which celebrates the vibrant visual, literary and performing arts communities at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. Presenting organizations include The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts, Ucross Foundation, and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
This year, for the first time, locals and visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the arts throughout the month, with special events and ongoing exhibitions scheduled Aug. 1-31.
Headlining events include Art Alley, a street fair in downtown Sheridan hosted by SAGE Community Arts on Aug. 17; Kevin Burt and Big Medicine performing at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Aug. 18, the Ucross Arts Festival, featuring performances by The Sea The Sea and The Two Tracks, as well as the exhibition opening of “The Shape of Time” in the Ucross Art Gallery, on Aug. 20; the Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw, Art Auction and Dinner at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn on Aug. 26; and Carrie Rodrigues & Luke Jacobs performing at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts on Aug. 31.
In addition, Celebrate the Arts will include smaller arts events throughout the month. The complete 2023 lineup of events includes:
Aug. 10-12, 7 p.m. — WYO PLAY: Young Theatre Makers performing David Ives’ “All in the Timing” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center; Sheridan
Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. — SAGE Artist Talk at SAGE Art Gallery, Sheridan
Aug. 17, 5-9 p.m. — SAGE Art Alley during Third Thursday; Sheridan
Aug. 18, 7 p.m. — Kevin Burt & Big Medicine perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center; Sheridan
Aug. 19, 3 p.m. — 2023 Sod Farm Festival: Green Side Up Sod Farm; Sheridan
Aug. 20 — Ucross Arts Festival: 2 p.m. exhibition opening of “The Shape of Time: 16 Photographers and Their Creative Paths” at the Ucross Art Gallery; 4 p.m. performances by The Sea The Sea and The Two Tracks at The Park at Ucross; Ucross
Aug. 25, 7 p.m. — New Vaudevillians WYO/Lotus Centennial Celebration at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center; Sheridan
Aug. 26 — Bighorn Rendezvous at The Brinton Museum: 9 a.m. to noon Quickdraw, 5:30 p.m. Art Auction and Dinner; Big Horn
Aug. 27, noon to 4 p.m. — Free outdoor gardens and sculpture tour at the Neltje Center: Visitors are also invited to sit on an art bench (art supplies provided) and sketch the great outdoors from the gardens; Banner
Aug. 31, 4 p.m. — Carrie Rodrigues and Luke Jacobs performance at Whitney Center for the Arts; Sheridan
Gallery exhibition hours, with free admission, include:
Aug. 1-26 — “Reclaiming the West: Works by Thomas Faulkner,” at the Whitney Center for the Arts, open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 1-31 — “Edward Borein in Brush & Ink” and “ammaakuúko: Creativity Among 8 Generations - Ben Pease” at The Brinton Museum, open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 20-31 — “The Shape of Time: 16 Photographers and Their Creative Paths” at the Ucross Art Gallery, open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the conclusion of the festival, a gift basket overflowing with gifts from each presenting organization, valued at more than $600, will be raffled off to attendees of all headlining events.