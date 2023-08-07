SHERIDAN — The Celebrate the Arts series has expanded to vitalize Sheridan County with live music, art exhibitions, author readings and more every day in August.

Every summer over the past five years, local arts organizations have together to present the festival, which celebrates the vibrant visual, literary and performing arts communities at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. Presenting organizations include The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts, Ucross Foundation, and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

