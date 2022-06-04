BIG HORN — The exhibit "Articles of a Treaty" will open at The Brinton Museum on June 10 in the S.K. Johnston Jr. Family Gallery.
The exhibit, originated by the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies includes art by 32 Oceti Sakowin (Sioux) artists who each created contemporary works related to the 17 articles of the treaty.
Exhibit curator Craig Howe, Ph.D., will be at the museum July 7 to talk about the historical significance of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty and the artists represented in this exhibit. Reservations for Howe's talk will be available online through The Brinton Museum's website, thebrintonmuseum.org.
The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.