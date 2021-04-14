DAYTON — Tongue River Artist Residency’s third season is in progress from April through October with residents from a wide variety of disciplines ranging from filmmaking, writing, painting, collage art, printmaking, theater arts and music-songwriting.
Presentations for the public at the end of each residency will be hosted by the program and Gallery on Main in Dayton, 110 W. Third Ave., with a chance to meet the artists. Dates will be published on Instagram @trarwyomign and Facebook under TR Happenings.
"The first year exceeded our expectations with an overwhelmingly positive response from artists and the community," residency founders Doug Gouge and Jeanette Schubert said. "Then, for the second year, a pandemic hit! We were not sure that a second year could actually happen, but the format of hosting only one artist and collaborator at a time made it possible to move forward. "Residents appreciated the refuge from the bigger cities they came from, easy ways of social distancing or isolating and recharging the creative flow," the duo continued. "They even found ways to create safe presentations outdoors and share their work with the community.”
The following artists will be in residency in Dayton through October:
• April 1-23: Dana Osburn, Brooklyn, New York, filmmaker, MFA program cinema/direction
April 24 - May 8: Chelsea Rogoff, Alameda, California, painter/printmaker
• May 10-23: Julia Curran, St. Louis, Missouri, sculptural mixed media paintings and prints
• May 24-June 16: Vivian Lee Croft, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, writer, teen writing mentor, founder/director of Girls Write Pittsburgh
• June 17-30: Gab Cody, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, filmmaker/theater artist
• Aug. 1-28 David Cote, New York City, playwright/librettist/lyricist
• Sept. 1-21: Vanessa Compton, Vermont, collage artist
• Sept. 23-Oct. 14: Elyzabeth Meade, Bellport, New York, multimedia artist/ performer
• Oct 15-31 Jenner Fox and Natalie Akers, Bend, Oregon, singer/songwriter