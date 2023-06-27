SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts is hosting a public art exhibit, "Thinking Like A Mountain" July 1 from 2-4 p.m. at the corner of Florence Avenue and Pioneer Road above Kendrick Park.
Meet the artist, Austen Camille, and experience the augmented reality layer of the work.
"Thinking Like A Mountain" is a series of five site-specific public artworks that show the past, present and future of Sheridan’s changing landscape through a variety of interactive elements, including augmented reality. To think like a mountain is to acknowledge the complex ways in which every single element within our ecosystems rely upon one another, according to a press release. As you interact with each artwork, you will learn about the positive changes that can occur if we choose to care for this landscape and its inhabitants, the release said.
This project is supported by The Nature Conservancy, Wyoming chapter, and is in partnership with SAGE Community Arts and the Tongue River Artist Residency, among other sponsors.
Installation locations are Kendrick Park by the upper norther east corner of the buffalo enclosure, The Brinton Museum, South Park along the walking path, Kleenburn Recreation Area and a temporary location at the Museum of the Bighorns.