SHERIDAN — Brittney Denham-Whisonant will present a lecture, “The Arrival: Motherhood and Art” for the next installment of the Thickman Faculty Lecture Series at Sheridan College Thursday.
Starting at 7 p.m. at Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts on the Sheridan College campus, Denham-Whisonant will examine works that openly address the choices of becoming mothers, in particular pausing over the emphasis on childlessness in the arts. It will also tie these topics into Denham-Whisonant’s most recent body of work, “The Arrival.”
Denham-Whisonant is a multidisciplinary artist, born in California and raised in Wyoming. She received a Master of Fine Arts at Ohio State University in 2012 and is currently gallery director and faculty of photography and printmaking at Sheridan College.
The in-person event will also be available via livestream at sheridan.edu/lectures, both experiences free of charge. For more information, contact the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700 or visit the website.