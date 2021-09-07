SHERIDAN — Jodi Stuart, whose installation “Super Synthetic” is currently on view in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery, will give an artist talk Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. A reception will follow at 5 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public.
Stuart’s installation “Super Synthetic” pairs craft traditions such as weaving, knitting and basketmaking with abstracted, virtual space. Made from plastic filaments intended for digital printing, she uses a 3D pen to meticulously “draw” the large-scale works on view.
Stuart's work explores the look of digital technologies that saturate our everyday lives, in relation to tactile and sensory experiences. The artist is deeply interested in the desire to re-insert the body into virtual experience and/or to materialize physical objects from the virtual.
Stuart, originally from New Zealand, received a Bachelor of Visual Arts from Manukau Institute of Technology in 1999 and a Master of Fine Arts from Auchland University in 2001. She has lived in the U.S. since 2010 and came to Denver via San Francisco.
The Edward A. Whitney Gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a full schedule of events at Whitney Center for the Arts, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the Box Office at 307-675-0360.
Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.