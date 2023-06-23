SHERIDAN — On select dates, Expressions Art Gallery and Framing will have representatives at the Sheridan Farmers Market, relocated this year to Whitney Commons Park, highlighting local artists with a variety of mediums.
On June 29, local wood carver Roger Haight and his friends from the Big Horn Wood Carvers will be on hand to demonstrate their expertise.
In addition to seeing the wood carvers, local artist Laureen Weaver will be there demonstrating her impressive talent with oil and acrylic painting.
On July 13, photographer Adam Jahiel of Story will be on site to talk about his more than 40 years in the world of photography from his time taking historic pictures of the Titanic to his decision to move to the mountain West and dedicate years to documenting the real life of Western Cowboys.
On Aug. 3 artists Paulette Kucera and Cindy Wiest will present.
Wiest will present watercolors, paintings and greeting cards, as well as create on site.
Paulette Kucera’s fused glass, paintings and handmade weavings will be on display, as well.
On Aug. 28 Expression Art Gallery and Framing will sell art and provide framers to finish pieces.
Expressions Art Gallery and Framing is located at 645 Broadway St. in Sheridan.