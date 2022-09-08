BIG HORN — A group artist reception will take place Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at The Brinton Museum, featuring all of the exhibit artists featured in the exhibitions “Last of the Lakota Dream Catchers,” “Artists in Residence” and “Vitreous Visions: The Glass Art of Angela Babby.”

This event is free and open to the public. 

