BIG HORN — A group artist reception will take place Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at The Brinton Museum, featuring all of the exhibit artists featured in the exhibitions “Last of the Lakota Dream Catchers,” “Artists in Residence” and “Vitreous Visions: The Glass Art of Angela Babby.”
This event is free and open to the public.
Artists to be featured from the “”Last of the Lakota Dream Catchers” will include Richard Red Owl and Roger Broer. Those participating from the “Artists in Residence” show include Gabrielle Reeves, Stefan Savides, Kathy Wipfler, Lloyd Kelly and Benjamin Johnson. Angela Babby will participate in the reception.
The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.